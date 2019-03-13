ALDAG, Henry R. Of Boston, son of the late Heinrich and Anneliese Aldag of Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019, after many years of coping with Alzheimer's disease. Henry was predeceased by his twin brother, Ed, and sister, Edna. He is loved and survived by his wife of 43 years, Sheryl (Chasse) Aldag, his son Jason and grandson Ethan of Maryland and son Erik and his wife Sally of New York City. He also is loved and survived by his mother-in-law Dolores Chasse and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and extended family in Methuen, Lawrence and Andover. The family is grateful to Compass on the Bay in South Boston for its compassionate care of Henry over the past few years, and its unrelenting support of Sheryl as she and Henry lived this disease together. Funeral arrangements are private. The family is planning a Celebration of Henry's Life at a later date. Please consider making a donation, "In memory of Henry R. Aldag," to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, as they continue research into the cure of this disease. For online condolences, please visit: www.bostonharborsidehome.com Waterman-Langone at



Boston Harborside



617-536-4110 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary