HENRY R. FOUNTAIN

HENRY R. FOUNTAIN Obituary
FOUNTAIN, Henry R. U.S. Navy Veteran of Vietnam, Revere Native On May 1st, unexpectedly, 16 days shy of his 77th birthday, in Wakefield, formerly of Revere. Beloved husband of Roberta M. (Russo) Fountain & the late Carol (LaPointe) Fountain. Cherished father of Andrea M. Clark & J. Henry Fountain & wife Kim, all of Danvers, Nicole R. Sweet & husband Curtis of Sandown, NH, Justin A. Fountain & fiancée Stacey Roche, Amanda M. Green & husband Joseph, all of Revere, Neal H. Fountain & wife Gina of Danvers & Alec H. Fountain of Wakefield. Dear brother of Freda Lehnen, Vern Fountain & Claudette Fountain, all of Grand Rapids, MI & the late Andrew Fountain. Also lovingly survived by his 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren & many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Monday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE, followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Winthrop Ave. & Beach St.), Revere at 11:00 a.m. Interment is private. Visiting Hours are Sunday, May 5th from 2-6 p.m. in the funeral home. Parking available left of funeral home. Late U.S. Navy Veteran of Vietman Era. Present Food Coordinator for Mystic Valley Senior Services & former retail manager for Bradlee's Dept. Stores. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , Founders Affiliate, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2019
