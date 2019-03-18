BOYD, Henry Rudolph Of Goldsboro, NC formerly of the North End of Boston, and East Boston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on March 14, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Gallo) Boyd. Devoted father of Marie Ekasala, Phillip Orlandella, Theresa Caruso, Carol Piazza, Henry Boyd, Debbie Dewing, Joseph Boyd, Jacqueline Boyd, Joann Lundin, Robert Boyd, Richard Boyd, Anthony Boyd, Cheryl Murray, Rella Jernigan, Jeanette Jackson, and the late Dorothy Dicedue and Janet Boyd. Loving Companion of Ruby Woodson. Dear brother of Elizabeth Carver and the late George Suppis. Also survived by many adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will honor Henry's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Thursday, March 21, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and again on Friday morning, at 8:30AM, before leaving in funeral procession to Sacred Heart Church, Brooks St., East Boston, for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass in Celebration of Henry's Life. Services will conclude with Henry being laid to rest with full military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery. Henry was a retired mechanic and U.S. Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boston Wounded Vet. Run, ITAM Post #6, 60 Paris St., East Boston, in honor of Cpl. Vincent Mannion Brodeur. For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary