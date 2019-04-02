|
FREEMAN, Honey G. (Lederman) Age 74, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Peabody and Malden. Entered Eternal Rest March 30, 2019. Devoted wife of Harvey Freeman. Beloved mother of Renee & her husband Scott Jacobson, Marcia Sanchez, and Alan & his wife Angel Freeman. Cherished grandmother of Raymond and Megan Sanchez, Joel and Ilana Jacobson and Zachary, Nicholas and Alexi Freeman. Dear sister of Judith & her husband Tom Kraus. Dear Aunt of Hal Waterman & his wife Becky, Stefani Timmons, her husband David & their daughter Madeline. Services at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park 40 Dedham St. Sharon, MA on Friday, April 5 at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Progeria Research Foundation at www.progeriaresearch.org or the . For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019