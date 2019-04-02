Boston Globe Obituaries
HONEY G. (LEDERMAN) FREEMAN

FREEMAN, Honey G. (Lederman) Age 74, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Peabody and Malden. Entered Eternal Rest March 30, 2019. Devoted wife of Harvey Freeman. Beloved mother of Renee & her husband Scott Jacobson, Marcia Sanchez, and Alan & his wife Angel Freeman. Cherished grandmother of Raymond and Megan Sanchez, Joel and Ilana Jacobson and Zachary, Nicholas and Alexi Freeman. Dear sister of Judith & her husband Tom Kraus. Dear Aunt of Hal Waterman & his wife Becky, Stefani Timmons, her husband David & their daughter Madeline. Services at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park 40 Dedham St. Sharon, MA on Friday, April 5 at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Progeria Research Foundation at www.progeriaresearch.org or the . For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019
