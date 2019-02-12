|
|
ALLEN, Reverend Doctor Horace T. Jr. Of Brookline MA., died on February 5, 2019. Beloved son of the late Dorothy and Horace T. Allen Sr. Dear brother of Margaret Allen Albert, also survived by six nieces and nephews, as well his dear friend Carlos Mucha, as well as many colleagues. Reverend Allen was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, graduated Princeton University, Master of Divinity, Harvard Divinity School, Ordained Presbytery of Philadelphia, Doctor of Philosophy, Union Theological Seminary in New York City, Director of worship and music United Presbyterian Church of the United States of America. Reverend Allen served in several churches in the United States, Scotland Iona Abbey, Argyll, Warden, England, and Bristol, England. Reverend Allen was a professor of worship at Boston University, retiring in 2003. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Marsh Chapel at Boston University, 735 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. Relatives and friends are kindly invited.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2019