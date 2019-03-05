AMBIEL, Horst Friedrich Age 79, of West Roxbury, died on February 20, 2019. Horst was a man who enjoyed simple pleasures. The most important things to him were his home, and his family. Born in Ludwigshafen, Germany, to Daniel F. and Lieselotte Ambiel, Horst was a talented soccer player, and trained as a mechanic in Mannheim. He emigrated to the US in 1959, and became a citizen in 1965. He was happily married to his beloved Isbell for 52 years. She predeceased him March 2018. He is survived by their daughters, Ann M. Ambiel of West Roxbury, and Christina Donald (husband Colin) of Dundee, Scotland. He is also survived by his sisters, Hannelore LaQua and Waltraud Barriere of Arizona, and their children, and grandchildren. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mildred and Ronald Arntz of Westwood, MA. Horst worked as a mechanic and bus driver for Sansone Motors. He later worked in the Transportation Department for the Boston Gas Company in West Roxbury for 27 years, and was a proud member of the 12003 Steelworkers' Union. Horst was a sports fan. He enjoyed horse racing, baseball, soccer, football and hockey. He was quick to laugh, and always had a twinkle in his eye. He made friends easily, and will be dearly missed. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at The Gardens Cemetery in West Roxbury, on Saturday, March 16, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to one of the following organizations: Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, 02459; Springhouse, 44 Allandale Road, Jamaica Plain, 02130; or Rose's Bounty, 77 Stratford Street, 02132. The family gives special thanks to the staff at Springhouse, Good Shepherd Community Care, and members of Stratford Street United Church, who provided so much love and care. Schlicht und einfach war dein Leben, treu und fleissig deine Hand.So vieles hast du uns gegeben, nun ruhe sanft und habe Dank. Folsom Funeral Home



