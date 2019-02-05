HARDIN, Reverend Howard P. Of Arlington, Acton, and Ayer, MA and Gilford, NH, died from complications of heart disease and dementia February 3, 2019, at Benchmark Leominster Crossings. He was 89. Howard was born January 3, 1930 in Arlington, MA to the late Howard and Anna Hardin. Howard married Jacqualyn O. Nash on October 28, 1950, celebrating 68 years of marriage last October. He built his family home in Acton raising 7 children and one foster child, Sam Padilla. Howard was ordained as a Permanent Deacon of the Boston Archdiocese in May 1980. In addition to his wife, Howard leaves 3 daughters, Joanne Hardin, Julie Thomas, her husband Jeffrey, Jennifer Leary, her husband Nicholas, 3 sons, Paul Hardin, his partner David Cao, Kevin Hardin, his wife Lisa Carson and Dale Hardin. He was predeceased by his son, Peter Hardin. His grandchildren are Bree Schpero, Dana Hardin, Brianna McInnes, Jeffrey and Sarah Thomas, Oliver and Simon Leary, and great-grandson Lincoln Schpero. He leaves a brother Lawrence Hardin, his wife Phyllis and a sister, Alice Dooling along with many nieces, nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Hardin and sister, Claire Bell. A Wake and Funeral Mass, officiated by Fr. Peter Quinn, will be held at St. Catherine of Alexandria, 107 North Main St., Westford, MA 01886, stcatherineparish.org. Wake Thursday, February 7, 2019 4:00-8:00 pm Funeral Mass Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 am, A life celebration reception will follow in church hall. A private family burial will follow at a later time. Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Basil's Salvatorian Center – Cursillo, 30 East Street, Methuen MA 01844. Arrangements have been entrusted with deep respect to Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, ACTON, MA 01720 www.actonfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary