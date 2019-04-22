Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
HOWARD R. JOHNSON

JOHNSON, Howard R. "Sonny" Of Woburn, formerly of Wakefield and Vermont, April 15. Beloved husband of Nancy L. (Hendricks) Johnson. Loving father of Andrew P. Johnson and wife Carol of Somerville, Sarah E. Sujko of FL, Amy Johnson of Lincoln, Peter J. Johnson and wife Michelle of East Douglas, and Nancy C. Dhaliwal and husband Zack of Woburn. Loving Papa of Greg and Eric Johnson, Lee Johnson and wife Caitlin, Julia Sujko, Alison and Katherine Johnson, Zachary Morris and wife Rebecca, Caileigh Morris, Noah, Alexa, and Jordan Dhaliwal. Also survived by his two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Abigail Johnson. Preceded in death by his granddaughter, Anna Sujko, brothers, Walter and Warren, and sisters, Pauline and Eleanor. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday, April 29, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10 o'clock. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. For obit/guestbook:

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019
