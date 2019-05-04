GILLEN, Hugh J. Of Scituate, passed away on April 28, 2019. Hugh was born in Boston on May 19, 1933. Son of Anna and Hugh Gillen and brother of the late Rita Servello. He is survived by his beloved wife Eileen Gillen. Loving father of Brian (Joyce) of Carver, Kathleen Kidd (William) of Pembroke, Maureen Webber (Gordon) of Carver, Diane McLevedge of Weymouth, John (Wendy) of Halifax, Gary (Kim) of East Bridgewater, Kimberly Holmes (Mark) of Carver. Hugh was the father of the late Steven of Carver and father-in-law of the late Duane McLevedge of Weymouth. Stepfather of Edward Gill (Janine) of Hingham, Roger Gill (Barbara) of Pembroke, Brian Gill (Karen) of Hanover, Maura Dawley (Paul) of Scituate, Daniel Gill (Kellie) of Boston. Adoring grandfather of 36 and great-grandfather of 11. Veteran of the Korean War and Retired Court Officer, Suffolk Superior Court. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on May 10th, St. Mary of the Sacred Heart, 392 Hanover Street, Hanover MA. Burial Cudworth Cemetery Scituate. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hugh's memory may be sent to Fisher House of Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 or to a . For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.383.0200 Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019