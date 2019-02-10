|
SKEETE, Hugh "Cephus" Age 78, born in St. Sylvan's Village, Barbados, a resident of West Medford, MA. Passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Myra (Clarke) Skeete, and devoted father of Verna Skeete. Brother of Ina (Princess); Douglas Skeete, Frederick Parris, the late Althema, Kathleen Elfrida, Colvin, Talicha Skeete and Beatrice Cottle-Mayers (Barbados). Friend of Jeffrey Jackman; Anthony "Vinnie" Roach; Rudolph Clarke, and Edwin Nicholls. Uncle to many nephews and nieces of the Skeete, Springer, Sealy, Sobers and Parris families. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, February 16th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Service in Grace Episcopal Church, 160 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Friday, 4-7 PM. Interment private. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019