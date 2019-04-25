|
ATRIA, Ida (Marcello) Of Medford. Longtime owner of Salvi's Tower of Pizza on Cambridge St., Boston. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Atria. Devoted mother of Anna Atria-Hinch and her husband Jerry of Lynnfield. Loving grandmother of Gerald Hinch. Dear sister of Yolanda Magno of Medford, Gino Marcello of Worcester, Ines Borroughs of Melroseand Aldo Marcello of Orsogna, Italy. Predeceased by three siblings. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, April 29 at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday 2 - 5 PM. Services will conclude with entombment at Woodlawn Mausoleum, Everett. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2019