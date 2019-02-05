Home
Services
Murphy-O'Hara Funeral Home
519 Broadway
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-0506
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
IDA E. (RAGUCCI) NATALE


IDA E. (RAGUCCI) NATALE Obituary
NATALE, Ida E. (Ragucci) Of Everett, Feb. 4, beloved wife of the late Michael Natale, and loving mother of Pasquale Natale and his partner David Couture of Provincetown. Sister of Gloria Ragucci of Everett, Carmella Natale of Dracut, and the late Mary Masella, Phyllis Sico, Annette Patten, Eleanor, Carl, Charles and Emilio Ragucci. Dear friend of Rosemary Berlandi. Visiting Hours: Visitation from the Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway, EVERETT, on Thursday, from 9am to 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am, in the Immaculate Conception Church. Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 murphyohara.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
