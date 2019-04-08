|
MANTIA, Ignazio "Zino" Late Vietnam War Army Veteran Of Everett, passed away on April 6th. Born in Sicily, Italy. Beloved husband of Marcia (Beliveau). Father of Alicia, John, and Alexandra, all of Everett. Brother of the late Antonino and his surviving wife Rosalia, and the late Frank and his surviving wife Joyce. Also survived by five nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Friday, April 12 at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in the St. Anthony Church, Everett at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. with complimentary valet parking. Interment will be in the Bourne National Cemetery, Cape Cod.
www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019