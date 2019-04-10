|
AHERN, Irene B. (Delaney) Of Medford. April 9th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Ahern. Loving mother of Kathleen Friedman and her late husband Paul Friedman MD of Westford, Joseph Ahern and his wife Denise of Billerica, Paul Ahern and his wife Jeanne of Medford, and Karen DiRusso and her husband Alan of Medford. Sister of Sr. Mary Delaney and Patricia Delaney of Medford, Lorraine Thompson of Westborough, Carol Dennehy of Plymouth, and the late Pauline Timmons, William and Leo Delaney. Devoted grandmother of Maribeth, Mark, Daniel, Joseph, Caitlin, Michael, David, and Rachael. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (adjacent to St. Agnes Church, Rt. 60), ARLINGTON, Monday, at 8:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, High St., Medford at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Sunday 2-4 PM. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, 559 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605. For directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2019