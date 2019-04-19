Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Mount Feake Cemetery
View Map
IRENE B. (BOVAT) GAILIUS

GAILIUS, Irene B. (Bovat) Of Waltham. April 17, 2019. Wife of the late Col. Arthur V. Gailius. Mother of Suzanne Alter (Robert) of Dunstable, Sandra J. Gailius-Garman (Dr. Richard Garman) of Natick, Sharon I. DiCicco (Stephen) and Sheila V. Brennan (Kevin) all of Waltham; grandmother of Rachel and Sarah Garman, Dante and Dominic DiCicco and Hailey and Cole Brennan; sister of Paul Bovat (Doraleen), Robert Bovat (Sandy), Muriel Nihill (Gary), Doris Bonkowski (Late Joseph), all of Westfield and Alice Latrell (Ted) Belchertown and the late Francis, Ray, Donald, Richard, Albert, Clifford Bovat and Jean (Bovat) Parker. Family and friends will honor and remember Irene's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, April 26th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary's Parish, 133 School Street, Waltham, MA 02451 or VNA Care Hospice, 100 Trade Center #G-500, Woburn, MA 01801. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
