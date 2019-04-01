DOHERTY, Irene (Fiola) Of Cincinnati, OH, and Marshfield Hills, MA, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Brian J. Doherty, to whom she was married for 62 years. Devoted mother of Garrick Doherty and his wife Peg, Kyle Doherty Hodgkins and her husband Robert, and Megan Doherty Moses and her husband Edward. Loving grandmother of John Moses and Sara Hodgkins. She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Beatrice Fiola, her brother Roger, and her sister, Annette (Fiola) Landry. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and her dear cousin, Rachelle Lariviere. Irene passed peacefully in her sleep at the age of 87, surrounded by family. Originally from Kingston, MA, Irene was a teacher and advocate for children, having earned her BA and MEd at Bridgewater State College. She worked quietly behind the scenes to better the lives of children with learning disabilities, her calm demeanor belying her dedicated and determined nature. She was devoted to her husband, Brian, whom she met while at her first position teaching music in Greenwich, CT. He would tell you she was his favorite ballroom dance partner, the brains of the outfit, and its heart and soul, as well. Her humor, encouragement and hospitality warmed all who knew her. She will be missed by friends and family, but we know she surrounds us still. Memorial celebrations will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the .



