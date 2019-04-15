|
DeMARCO, Irene E. (Fuccillo) Of Revere, April 12. Wife of the late William F. DeMarco. Loving mother of Jeffrey DeMarco & his wife Margie of NH. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey W. DeMarco. Sister of the late Dolores Fusco & Evelyn Beaulieu. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends are invited. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday, at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2019