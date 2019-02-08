Home

ZENIS, Irene Passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2019, just shy of her 92nd birthday. She is survived by her daughters Dianne and Linda, grandchildren Tara, Derek and Evan, sons-in-law, Andrew and Sam as well as many nieces and nephews. Irene was daughter of the late Anthony and Annie Caruso,wife of the late John Zenis, mother of the late John Zenis Jr. and sister to the late Joe, Jennie, Kay, San and Charlie. Irene raised her family in Boston, MA before moving to Florida. Irene was known for her baking skills that she passed on to her daughters. She enjoyed many trips all over the world with her brother Charlie. Her beautiful smile will be sorely missed. Services will be private.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2019
