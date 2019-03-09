ALPERT, Irving Of Canton, formerly of Florida, entered into rest on March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mildreth (Goldman) Alpert, he is survived by his loving family--Phyllis and Stuart Freilich, Sharon Hoffman and Michael Cohen, sisters Shirley Hill and the late Louise Rosenberg, sister in law Ruth Lapuck, and grandchildren Jaime and David Eisenberg, Drew and Joy Freilich, Lauren and David Saie, Jeffrey and Gabri Schreyer Hoffman and great grandchildren Chloe, Chase, Brooklyn, Savannah, Madison and Ellabel. Irving graduated from Roxbury Memorial HS and Bentley in 1942. On his 20th birthday. he was drafted into the US Army and a few months later after being inducted, was notified that he was selected due to his IQ to attend a specialized Army training program at Oklahoma A& M. He then went on to attend U. of Mississippi, and subsequently was invited to Officers Candidate School where he later became a Captain in the US Army. Later in life, he did an Executive Program at MIT. His business career began as an executive at Filene's Dept. Store chain and as his professional career grew, he relocated to Harrison, New York until he purchased his own retail chain of stores throughout the Southeast and moved to Florida. Throughout his professional life and retirement, Irving served on numerous boards, often becoming elected to an executive role. He frequently shared his opinion through years of published Op Ed articles. For years he was a highly respected frequent political Op Ed contributor with a loyal following in the Palm Beach Post. Even as he registered in Doctors' offices for his visits, he was frequently approached when people saw or heard his name. Following the death last March of his beloved love of his life, Mildreth Goldman Alpert he moved to Boston and within three weeks was asked for an exclusive by The Boston Globe for a submitted Op Ed-all this at 96 with more to come. He then went on to enjoy being an integral respected member in the Orchard Cove community where he had a new home for nine months, infused with laughter, new friendships, and a vibrant life. He leaves his family and friends with an extraordinary legacy and we all feel honored to have been part of his life. Services for Irving will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon Street, BROOKLINE on Monday, March 11th at 9:30 AM. a year to the day of Mildreth's funeral service. Together in life, together in eternity. Donations in his memory may be directed to a Veterans' Organization of your choice. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary