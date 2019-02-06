Resources More Obituaries for IRVING SCHEIN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? IRVING S. SCHEIN

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers SCHEIN, Irving S. Died on November 30, 2018, at the age of 92, in Franklin, MA. Born November 14, 1926, in Taunton, MA, he was the eldest son of the late Mary and Joseph Schein. Irving developed an interest in music at an early age as a result of his father's role as Commander of the American Legion Post 103, in Taunton. With his father's encouragement, Irving learned to play the trumpet, so that he could march with the Sons of the American Legion Drum & Bugle Corps. As he grew older, he embraced music, becoming a talented trumpet player in the Taunton High School band. This was the beginning of a musical journey that would guide his career path, and create a life-long passion for music.



Along with his passion for music, he also had a great love for his country. This influence can also be traced back to his father, a first-generation immigrant, and veteran of WWI. At the age of 17 with WWII raging, Irving was allowed to graduate from high school early in order to enlist in the US Navy. Initially assigned to the U.S. Navy Band in Washington, DC., it wasn't very long before he was shipped to the island of Guam in the Pacific, where he saw the ravages of war up close.



Upon his discharge from the Navy, he studied at both the New England Conservatory of Music, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1952, and Boston University College of Fine Arts, graduating with a Master of Music degree in 1959. Over the years, he became a renowned music educator, teaching in both the Malden and Stoughton, MA, public school systems. He later rose to the position of Director of Instrumental Music for the Boston school system, a position he held for nearly 30 years.



When he wasn't teaching, he loved playing "gigs" around New England. As a member of the Boston Musician's Union, he played at many music theaters, events and feasts in and around Boston. One of his fondest memories was playing with the Ringling Bros. Circus Band for several summers. Although he was in his 80's, he continued to march in summer festival parades in the North End of Boston.



His family, relatives, and friends will remember him for his unique sense of humor, and warm personality. Never a wall flower, he made an unforgettable impression - joking, singing old standards, and quoting lines from stage plays. He also had a serious side, and was a great listener who could give sound and thoughtful advice. Along with his interest in music, he developed an interest in acting, and spent many years with The Footlight Players of Jamaica Plain, where he starred in many productions, including one of his all-time favorite plays, George S. Kaufman's "You Can't Take It With You."



He was a member of many organizations, including the Jewish War Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2498 of Needham, MA, and the Boston Musician's Union. He was also very active, and most proud of his work as Conductor of the historic First Corps of Cadets Band in Brookline for 18 years, with whom he often marched in Fourth of July parades throughout the city of Boston.



Mr. Schein is predeceased by his sisters Ruth Maniloff of Castleberry, FL, Ethel Buscemi and Lillian Bayer of Taunton, MA, and brother Leo Schein of Virginia Beach, VA. He leaves behind brothers Edward Schein of Las Vegas, NV, Harold Schein and his wife Ellen of Narraganset, RI, and Palm Beach, FL, and Arnold Schein of Brockton, MA. He also leaves his beloved children and their spouses, Margaret Schein and her husband Karl Johnson of Bellingham, MA, Jonathan Schein and his wife Susan of Plymouth, MA, and many nieces and nephews.



Mr. Schein was interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA, after a graveside military service on December 3, 2018.



