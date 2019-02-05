GOODE, Isabel (Enos) Of Westwood, MA, died January 25, 2019, age 88.



Isabel was born in Roslindale, MA on November 30, 1930, to John Enos and Anna (Kelly) Enos, and attended Boston public schools graduating from "Rozzie High" in 1948. After high school, Isabel attended the Hickox Secretarial School in Boston, graduating in 1951. Isabel later had a successful career as a real estate agent. She left real estate to work as a full-time mother to her children. Later in life Isabel's love of reading led her to work at Annie's Book Store and she also volunteered at Glad Rags for MSPCC, both in Westwood. In 1959, Isabel married Albert Granese of Bridgeport, PA, and was widowed when Al passed in 1985. She is survived by their children, Caroline Granese of San Marcos, CA and David Granese, who lives in Norfolk, MA with wife Kristina and Isabel's grandchildren Signe and Degen.



In 1987, Isabel married Frederick Goode of Westwood, and was widowed a second time when Fred passed in 1991. She is also survived by Fred's children Frederick Goode of Westwood and James Goode of South Royalton, VT, her daughter-in-law and dear friend Emily Goode of Westwood and Jim & Emily's children, her granddaughters, Kaitlinn, Micaela and Cassandra.



In addition to her parents and husbands, Isabel was preceded in death by her two beloved sisters, Anna Sienkiewicz of Dorchester, MA, and Alice Petruzzo of Stoughton, MA.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am on February 15, 2019 at Saint Margaret Mary Church, 845 High Street, Westwood, MA. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. Holden-Dunn-Lawler



www.hdlfuneralhome.net Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary