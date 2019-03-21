Boston Globe Obituaries
ISABELLA (FIUMARA) ABDOO

ISABELLA (FIUMARA) ABDOO Obituary
ABDOO, Isabella (Fiumara) Of Hallowell, ME, formerly of Canton and Milton, passed away March 20th. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell G. Mother of Richard Abdoo and Loretta Baker, both of ME and Marilyn Grimley of Tampa, FL. Sister of Mary Hicks of Melrose. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Monday morning at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday morning prior to the Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2019
