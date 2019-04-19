|
|
DAVIDSON, Jack R. Of Marblehead, age 87, died peacefully on April 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carole Thompson Ward for 25 years, father of Kelly Callahan and Shelly Kelly, as well as Mark Ward, Rebecca Axcelrod, Jonathan Ward and grandfather of 9. His Funeral Services will be held at Christ Church, 149 Asbury Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. The family requests no flowers. Contributions may be made in his memory to Christ Church, 149 Asbury St., Hamilton, MA 01982. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019