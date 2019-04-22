|
GILLER, Jacob B. "George" Age 93, of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. For 63 years the beloved husband of Ren?e L. (Pollack) Giller. Devoted father of Howard Michael Giller and his partner Andres Ibarguen, and Michelle Ronayne and her husband Michael. Cherished grandfather of Rachel Twomey and Robert Ronayne and his wife Carlie, and great-grandfather of Owen Twomey, and Hudson and Hazel Ronayne. Dear brother of the late Lillian Lipof. Private Services were held. Burial followed with military honors at the Framingham Natick Jewish Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline
