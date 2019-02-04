FEE, Jacqueline Marie "Jackie" Of Hingham, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 2, 2019. Born in Bridgewater, MA on May 12, 1932, to George H. and Ethel M. Frawley, she attended Monatiquot Grammar School and graduated from Braintree High School in 1950. Jackie was a 1954 graduate of Bridgewater Teacher's College. In 1955 she married F. Peter Fee of Wollaston and the couple moved to Hingham, MA where they raised their family and resided for over 60 years. Jackie and Peter were summer residents of Deer Isle, ME. Above all, Jackie was deeply devoted to her family, her friends and the many school, craft, historical and community organizations which she loved and in which she actively participated.



Jackie was the author of the much-loved knitting book, The Sweater Workshop. First published in 1985, and still in print, it has become a classic among creative knitters internationally. She



lectured on knitting techniques widely to craft guilds and workshops and taught her hands-on course at Rhode Island School of Design. Jackie was an exceptional sweater designer, often using her own handspun yarns, she was always knitting. Her motto, "Think Knitting!"



Jackie was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband Peter who passed in 2014, and her only sibling, sister Jane E. Cunningham. She is survived by her cherished children, her daughter Nancy E. and husband Peter W. Cook; her son, John P. and his wife, Lynn; and her adored granddaughters, Emily E. Fee and Kayla R. Fee. Her three step-grandchildren; April Downey, Ashley Cleere and Thatcher Cook. Her brother-in- law, Richard Cunningham Sr., nieces, Susan LaPorte, Brenda Hoseason and nephew, Richard Cunningham, Jr. and her husband's close niece and nephew, Kris Munson and Rick Fee.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday from 4-7 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham at 10 AM. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Jacqueline may be made to Wellspring, 814 Nantasket Ave. Hull, MA 02045.



Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019