McGRATH, Jacqueline P. (O'Keefe) Of Malden, suddenly, Jan. 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald J. McGrath. Devoted mother of Michael T. McGrath of Malden, Karen A. Callahan and her husband Brian of Middleton, and Lisa P. & Julie M. McGrath, both of Malden. Cherished grandmother of seven loving grandchildren. Relatives and friends are welcome to a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Hearts Parish, 297 Main St., Malden, on Fri., Feb. 8, 2019, at 9:30 AM. Visiting hours and interment have been omitted. Funeral arrangements under the care of Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN. For obituary info: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
