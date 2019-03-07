Boston Globe Obituaries
John P Rowe Funeral Home Inc
57 Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0855
JACQUELYN "JACKIE" ARAMBURU-GRADY

ARAMBURU-GRADY, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Of Foxborough, passed away on March 5th, 2019, surrounded by love from her family and friends. Jackie was the beloved wife of 25 years of John J. Grady and loving mother to her three children: Daria, Dalton and Trevor.

Jackie grew up in Marlborough, MA with her brothers, Derek and David Aramburu and her parents Dennis Aramburu and her late mother, Constance Aramburu (Douaire). Jackie graduated from Marlborough High School in 1980 and the New England School of Art and Design in 1983. Jackie's artwork can be found across Massachusetts in the homes of family and friends.

Jackie lived with an open heart and gave generously to everyone she knew. Jackie constantly celebrated life by cherishing small moments and reveling with friends. Jackie was and remains in our hearts as someone who was a friend to all, a constant source of comfort, and joy to all who were fortunate enough to know her.

In recognition of Jackie's wonderful life, a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 10th at Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse from 1 - 4pm. All family and friends are encouraged to attend. Davio's is located at 236 Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA.

The John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, MARLBOROUGH, MA is in care of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, ATTN: Elizabeth Valazquez, 1221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, Texas 75251 or online at:

events.ovarian.org/nocc/Donate
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2019
