BAILEY, James A. "Jim" Age 61 of Lynn, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Lynn, Jim was the son of the late Albert W. and Eva T. (Fischer) Bailey. Jim attended Lynn Schools and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, class of 1975. He had also earned a Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University in 1990. Jim was an area manager on the North Shore for many years for Burger King. He was a longtime member and was the longest serving President of the Wyoma Lions Club. The Wyoma Lions Club recognized his service to the club by honoring him as a Melvin Jones Fellow, and a Chuck Kostro Fellow. Jim was a generous individual, he donated to many charitable organizations and groups, privately without seeking public recognition of his generosity. He enjoyed fishing and cigars. Jim is survived by his brother David "Bunk" Bailey of Lynn, his close friend Bill Hashem of Danvers, and his many extended family members of the Wyoma and Shoe City Lions Clubs. His Funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129), LYNN. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4:00PM-8:00PM, Wyoma Lions will gather at 7:00PM for Prayer Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mass Lions Eye Research in Jim's name can be sent to Wyoma Lions Club, PO Box 8211, Lynn, MA 01904 (Checks should be made out to the Wyoma Lions Club). Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2019