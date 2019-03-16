|
CARNEY, James Age 81, of Yarmouth Port, formerly of Hingham, passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2019, surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Marguerita (Rita) Margiottaa and loving father of Peter J. and his wife Alexandria of Arlington, VA, Brian M. and his wife Dara of San Antonio, TX, and Mark D. and his wife Marybeth of Westport, MA. He was the brother of Pat, Michael, Bernard, Marie, Eileen, and Terry. Grandfather of Ashley, Erin, Jessica, Owen, Sarah, Claire, Nathan, and Jillian. He was predeceased by his wife Rita E. Carney (Davison), mother to Peter, Brian and Mark. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 11 AM, at St. Pius X Church, 5 Barbara Street, South Yarmouth. Friends may visit at Hallett Funeral Home, 273 Station Street, SOUTH YARMOUTH, March 19, 2019, from 5-7 PM. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to St. Vincent De Paul Society, 5 Barbara St., South Yarmouth, MA 02664.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019