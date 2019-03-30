|
BARRETT, James Del Age 75 of Concord. March 26, 2019. Survived by his daughters, Terrie Sue and Elizabeth Ann of Oslo, Norway, son, Justin of Concord, grandchildren, Edvard and Stella of Oslo, Norway, sister-in-law, Carol of Detroit, MI, nephew, Michael of Texas, niece, Nicole of Detroit, MI, son-in-law, Thomas and daughter-in-law, Meghan. He is also survived by his good friend, Tina Messina of North Andover, as well as his former wives, Edith Nordli of Oslo, Norway and Jennifer Kelly of Rockport, MA. U.S. Air Force Veteran. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Jim on Saturday, April 6th at 1:00 pm, at Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap Street, CONCORD. A Celebration of Life ceremony will follow at 2:00 pm. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Brain Tumor Research Fund - Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. You may also donate online at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019