DEMPSEY, James E. Of Milton, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 55 on April 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kerry (McCabe) Dempsey. Loving father of Brendan, Molly, and Kyle Dempsey. Son of William Dempsey, Jr. and the late Wilma (Murphy) Dempsey of Weymouth. Brother of Bill Dempsey, III, Kathy Zimmerman, Patrick Dempsey, Brian Dempsey, Michael Dempsey, Eileen Dempsey and the late Margaret Lima. Also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Hills Church, 29 St. Mary's Road, Milton, Monday, April 29th at 10:00 am. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTER, Lower Mills, Sunday, April 28th 3:00-7:00 pm. Interment Milton Cemetery. For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2019