JOYCE, James Edward Age 88, of Saugus, MA, and Marathon, FL, passed away peacefully at his Marathon, FL residence on March 15, 2019. The son of the late Mary (O'Neil) and James E. Joyce and stepfather Frederick Laracy, Jim was an East Boston High School star athlete, class of 1949. He was a four year quarterback and four year captain (goalie) of the hockey team. He enlisted in the Navy in 1951 and proudly served during the Korean Conflict as an accomplished torpedoman on USS Grenadier 525. In 1953 Jim married his high school sweetheart, Margaret "Peggy" (Doherty) and the two were blessed with daughters Jacqueline and Kelly. After serving in the US Navy, Jim worked for the New England Telephone Company for 35 years. He was a member of the Wakefield Lodge of Elks, the Commodores Club of Mass Bay, and was a lifelong member of the Lynn Yacht Club serving many terms as Commodore and on the Board of Directors. His love of boating and the sea shaped his family and he will be lovingly remembered for that great gift. The happiest family memories include serving up lobsters and steamers at the Lynn Yacht Club on his ocean fishing boats, the Grenadier and the Jac-Kel. Jim was known for being astute on current events and all things Boston sports. In retirement, Jim spent the winter months in Marathon, FL, ensuring his ability to boat 12 months of the year. His final vessel, TT Bird, was affectionately named after his granddaughter Kate, and served many years of "Keys" canal cruising and family vacations. He will be remembered fondly for his devotion to his wife and family, his strong handshake and opinions, and for being a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Rest easy accomplished sailor, you have returned safely to harbor. Jim was predeceased by his sisters Eleanor Timulty, Dorothy Hemeon, and brother Robert Joyce. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Margaret; daughters Jacqueline and husband Daniel Traynor of Atkinson, NH, Kelly and husband Richard Schierloh of St. Croix, VI; granddaughter Kate and husband Paul Cutuli of Salem, NH; and great-grandchildren Emma and Daniel Cutuli. The immediate family will be holding a private memorial.



