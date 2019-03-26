Boston Globe Obituaries
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Yarmouth
58 Long Pond Drive
Yarmouth, MA 02664
JAMES F. BOGLE

JAMES F. BOGLE Obituary
BOGLE, James F. Age 72, died at his home on March 24th, after a prolonged battle with cancer. He shared 45 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Linda (Bartoccini) Bogle.

Jim was born in Boston on September 17, 1946, to Vesta (Turnbull) and Joseph Bogle. He earned a Bachelor's degree in accounting from Bentley College. He was a charter member of the Yarmouth Rotary Club founded in 1989, and was an active member of the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce.

Jim was the inventor of dry humor. He treasured spending time with family and friends of all ages going to the beach, golfing, skiing, camping, or simply being together. His pastimes included reading, music and traveling.

In 1974, he founded James F. Bogle, CPA, PC, and together with his caring and devoted staff honorably served his clients for 45 years, many of whom became dear friends. As important as his career was to Jim, he was passionate about local causes and giving back to his community. Among his favorite charities were Kaitlyn's Closet and the Yarmouth Food Pantry.

In addition to his wife Linda, Jim leaves his sons, Jeremy, Adrian, and Gregory and his wife Kellyn, grandchildren Eva and Arlo. He is also survived by his brother, John and his wife Judy, sister, Margaret Whalen and her husband Richard, as well as two nieces Alyssa and Elizabeth.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30th, from 2-5pm at the Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Dr., SOUTH YARMOUTH.

Gifts may be made to one of his favorite charities, cited above.

Notes of comfort may be sent to the Bogle family at:

www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019
