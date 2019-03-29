Home

BUSH, James F. Jr. Passed away March 27, 2019, at Wingate at Wilbraham, with his wife beside him. Born December 18, 1943 in Washington, DC, he was the son of Dr. James F. Bush and Dr. Cecilia (O'Farrell) Bush of Monson. Jim proudly served his country in the US Army in Korea. For a few years, Jim worked as a teacher in Monson and then went on to working for the USPS as a mail processor. Jim and his wife have lived in Belchertown since 1995, previously of East Longmeadow. He was a communicant of St. Francis Church and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jim enjoyed traveling, hiking, was an avid sports fan and also loved to read history. He will be missed by his wife, Jeanne E. (Moriarty) as well as his siblings, JoEllen Mannix (Philip) of Marshfield, Jennifer Bush of Norwell, and Jonathan Bush (Halina Dragin) of NJ, sister-in-law, Mary Hochstrasser (David) of Quincy, along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Jim was predeceased by his brother, Jerome Bush and his wife Susan Casey. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, April 2nd, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Church in Wilbraham, followed by burial in Bethany Cemetery in Monson. Kindly gather directly at the church. Beers & Story Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a . For details, visit www.beersandstory.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019
