Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
126 Middlesex Ave
Wilmington, MA
View Map
JAMES F. "JIM" COLLINS

JAMES F. "JIM" COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS, James F. "Jim" Age 61, of Wilmington, formerly of Allston, passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2019. Jim is survived by his loving family Denyse Collins, Brittany Davie & her husband Stephen, Allison Collins and Siobhan Collins all of Wilmington, his beloved mother Helen Collins formerly of Allston, his siblings Catherine Sutherland & husband Eugene of Burlington and Helen Anne Cowan of Abington, his brother-in-law Eric Rollfs of North Reading. Jim is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his father Cornelius Collins and his sister Patricia Rollfs. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, February 8th at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington at 10:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 7th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Into Action Recovery Inc., 632 North St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
