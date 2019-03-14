FAGAN, James F. On Monday, March 11, 2019, James F. Fagan, beloved husband and father, passed into eternal life at the age of 70.



Jim was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 23, 1948, the son of William Fagan and Louise (Connell) Fagan. A 1966 graduate of Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, Jim attended Bentley University, where he obtained a degree in accounting in 1970 before accepting a position with the accounting firm of Ernst & Young. In 1984, Jim joined Arrow Automotive Industries, Inc., rising to the position of Executive Vice President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer. Jim brought his vast private sector experience to the Office of the State Auditor for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, where he served as a Director of Contract Audits, and was recognized for the consummate professional skill and passion for mentoring that were the hallmarks of his long and successful career.



Jim was an avid golfer and thirty-year member of the Woodland Golf Club in Auburndale, Massachusetts, where he was a Senior Member of the Board of Directors and served as the elected Treasurer. Woodland was Jim's "home away from home," where he developed many of his closest and most valued friendships. When not sinking heart-breaking (to his opponents)



putts, Jim refined his impressive skills as a craftsman of fine scale models, spending years to create works of art he shared with friends and family. Jim was also a library aficionado and mystery novel devotee, and experienced the great fortune of discussing his passion for the written word with acclaimed author Stephen King while aboard a flight from the West Coast to Boston. A lover of diners (provided the "home fries" were outstanding), a car enthusiast (for whom a new vehicle was required every three years, preferably BMW), and a world traveler (whose greatest joy was travelling across Europe with his family), Jim will be remembered for his exuberant enjoyment of life.



Jim is survived by his wonderful wife of 47 years, Catherine (Paraboschi) Fagan; his three beloved children, Kristen (Fagan) Rice and her husband Robert, James-Ryan Fagan and his wife Kerry, and Jennifer Fagan; his cherished grandchildren, Courtney Rice, Kathleen Rice, Grace Fagan, Ryan Fagan, and Colin Fagan; his treasured brothers, Paul Fagan and his wife Annie, and Neal Fagan; and, many loving nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours will be held at Keefe Funeral Home at 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, MA 02474, from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 17th. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 18th, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 2254 Massachusetts Avenue, North Cambridge, MA 02140, at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please further Jim's commitment to community libraries by donating to the Arlington Libraries Foundation, including a note "In Memory of Jim Fagan." Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2019