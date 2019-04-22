|
LAWLER, James F. Jr. Mar. 25th, lifelong resident of Malden. Cherished brother of Linda A. Gormley and husband Timothy of Nashua, NH. Proud uncle of Michael J. Gormley. A Graveside Service for Jimmy will be held on Thurs., April 25th, at 10 AM at Meadowview Cemetery, Foundry Road, Amherst, NH. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making donations in Jimmy's memory to the Humane Society of MA, PO Box 850177 Braintree, MA 02185-0177. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019