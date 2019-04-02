Boston Globe Obituaries
DEMOPOULOS, James G. Of Dracut, formerly of Arlington, passed away on April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Kalisty (Pinakas) Demopoulos. Devoted father of Gary Demopoulos and his wife Georgiann, Cynthia Demopoulos and Jay Demopoulos. Cherished grandfather of Alexis and Julia Demopoulos. Loving brother of Christine Christopher and her husband Charlie, and the late Arthur, Harry and Paul Demopoulos. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours at the St. Athanasius Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton Street, Arlington on Friday morning, April 5th from 11-12 with the Funeral Service beginning at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. US Army Veteran. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the above named church in his memory.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Babalas & DeMarkles Funeral Home, CAMBRIDGE, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019
