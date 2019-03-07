|
DUDDY, James G. Of Arlington, March 5. Retired MBTA employee. Beloved husband of the late Eileen S. (Keohane). Loving father of James & his wife Gina of Arlington, Maureen of Arlington, Larry & his wife Ann of Maynard, and Cathy of Arlington. Brother of the late John, Mary Purdy & her husband William, and Patrick & his wife Mary. Proud grandfather of Lauren, Ellen, Colleen, Kerrin, and Sean Duddy. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Sunday, March 10, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Monday, March 11, at 8:45 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Agnes Church, Medford St., Arlington, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be made to the Arlington Boys & Girls Club, 60 Pond Lane, Arlington, MA 02474 or www.abgclub.org For directions obituary & online guestbook: saintagnes.net or sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2019