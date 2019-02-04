LANE, James G. "Gerry" Of Weymouth, passed away on February 1, 2019, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Brockton. He was 84. He was born on August 11, 1934, in Boston, son of the late, Mary Hennessey Lane and Joseph Ambrose Lane. Mr. Lane is survived by a daughter, Christine, and five nephews, Peter, Michael, Paul, David, and John. James was a veteran of the Korean War, where he earned several medals including the Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal with One Bronze Service Star, the United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He served his country for three years with distinction with the US Army. His family and friends are forever grateful for the sacrifices he made. He will be missed by all who knew him. Mr. Lane was preceded in death by his only brother, Joseph Patrick Lane. Services and burial are private at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Quincy, MA. Arrangements by the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, WEYMOUTH. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary