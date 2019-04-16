|
|
GIAGONELLI, James Of East Boston, April 12, 2019, devoted husband of the late Philomena (Rinaldi). Brother of the late Pasquale Giagonelli, Mary Capogna and Jeanette Costa. Beloved brother-in-law of Josephine Cioffi of East Boston and the late Joseph Cioffi, Domenic and Grace Rinaldi, Antonetta Rinaldi, Michael and Lois Rinaldi and Mary and Salvatore Arena. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
View the online memorial for James GIAGONELLI
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2019