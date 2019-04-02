CHAMBERS, James J. Passed away on March 28th, at Kaplan House in Danvers. Jim was the loving husband of 43 years to his "Doll" Anne Chambers. He was an amazing dad to Kimberly Ann Chambers and James J. Chambers, II. He was predeceased by his parents, James B. Chambers, Jr. and Mary R. Chambers (Pacheco). Jim leaves behind his sister and brothers-in-law, Tricia & Tom Klemm, Carole Crosby, Mary & Phil Campbell, Lillian & Bruce Dunbar, Geraldine & Freddy McMurray and Michael Crosby. He was the uncle to 4 nieces and 9 nephews. He is a great-uncle to 9 great-nieces and nephew.



Jim loved his family. He lived a very active life with his family enjoying, boating on Sebago Lake, skiing, snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle, and flying his plane. Jim worked in the Telecommunications field for many years and loved that job. Jim made many friends from this job having transferred him to Connecticut for 10 years before returning to North Reading.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass for Jim on Friday, April 5th, at 11am, in the Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East 4th St., South Boston. Interment to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford.



In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund is set up at North Reading High School. Checks should be made out to North Reading High School to the attention of Mary Staples at North Reading High School, 189 Park St., North Reading, MA 01864. Arrangements by the Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, NORTH READING.



