COLBY, James J. In Quincy, formerly of South Boston, February 1, 2019. Loving father to James Colby of Quincy, Brian Colby of South Boston, Joy Flaherty of Quincy, Dennis Colby of South Boston, Ruthann Colby of Weymouth, Eileen Colby of Quincy, Marie Colby of South Boston, Matthew and his wife Roberta Colby of Norwell. Beloved brother of Alison Talent, Grace "Sissy" Horrigan, Thomas Colby and Cynthia Colby. Proud papa to his grandchildren, Holly Fahey, Joy Fahey, Eaamon Shaunessey, Terrance Colby, Paxton Colby, Patrick Colby and Gerard Colby. Great-grandchildren Jack and Charlotte. James was predeceased by his wife Ruthann Colby, and his ex-wife Mary Colby, as well as his sons Robert, Patrick & Gerard. His beloved parents John Henry and Rose (Dauwer) Colby. Sisters Dorothy Ahearn, Barbara Connon, Trisha Colby and brother John Colby. James had many dear friends throughout his life. James will be greatly missed by many. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, Thursday, Feb.7th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston on Friday, Feb. 8th at 10am. Interment Private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. US Navy Veteran Korea and a member of Local 1121 Millwright's Union.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019