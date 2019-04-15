FIFIELD, James J. Of Stoneham, formerly Somerville and Auburndale, FL, April 13, 2019. Loving father of Thomas Fifield and the late John S. Fifield. Brother of Shirley Olson and her husband Robert of Auburndale, FL, Susan Ruleman of Virginia, Diane Holdaway of Somerville and the late Marilyn Peters, George B. Fifield, Ruthie Gullage, and Dorothy Fifield. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private. Veteran US Air Force, Vietnam Era. Member of The American Legion, Reading. Here is James's Life Story: I grew up in Somerville, MA. It was a working-class community. I had eight siblings - six sisters and one brother. I was the fifth. Growing up in a big family we'd all have to fight to get to the kitchen table. My father was a painter and he worked for the Boston Globe. He was a hard-working man. He was originally from Newfoundland. My mother was also from Newfoundland; she was old before she was old, you know what I mean? When I was a kid, I used to run around, I was good. School was meh. I quit after 10th grade. I was too smart. When I quit school my father said, "You're not gonna sit here, you're gonna get a job or go into the service." I went to the Boston Garden and tried to go to the Navy recruiter, but the door was closed, so I went the next door to the Air Force recruiter. When I was 17, I joined the Air Force. I loved it. I was in the Air Force for seven years and eight months. I ran a prison, I guess you call it the guard house. I was in Turkey, a quick hit in Laos. German-Weisbarden; was in Germany during Checkpoint Charlie. I considered staying in longer, but I messed up my knee. When I came back, I was a truck driver. I didn't like it, but I had to make a living. I had two sons. John was killed in a car accident 30 years ago. Tom, he's just my pride and joy. We're very close. I'm extraordinarily proud of Tom. He was like my rock. If I ever did something wrong, he'd tell me. I retired when I was 43. I had a back injury. I was a happy to get out. After that I played baseball, hockey, went to casinos. I'm independently wealthy. After I retired, I had a blast. I used to run around with girls. I was with one girl for 16 years, and another for ten years. I never considered getting married again. Two years after I retired when I was 45, I bought an apartment in Lakeland, FL. It was sort of a family affair. My two sisters were down there. My son would come down for three weeks, my friend would come down for four weeks. I live on a golf course and I was pretty good. After a while it all sort of blew up. My one sister got Alzheimer's, three of my sisters and my brother got cancer. I stopped going down there in 2016. My thoughts are that I ain't gonna get any better than this. I'm tired. My hope for the future is to go peacefully. My advice for other people is "just don't be scared, when the time comes, let it come." Donations may be made in James's memory to the DAV www.dav.org. For more information and condolences, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary