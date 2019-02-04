MALACHOWSKI, James J. Of Chelsea, on February 1. Loving son of Irene F. (Manko) Malachowski of Chelsea, and the late Joseph Malachowski. Dear brother of Paul Malachowski, and his companion Heidi Wilson of Chelsea, Joseph Malachowski and his companion Patricia Toner of Burlington. Beloved nephew of Frank Manko of TX, and Barbara Malachowski of Malden. Also survived by many cousins, friends and many extended family members. Funeral Services will be conducted from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Thursday, February 7, at 10:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend and visit prior to services at the Funeral Home from 9:00 AM. Private Interment to follow at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, in Agawam. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to US War Dogs Assoc., c/o Ron Aiello, 1313 Mt. Holly Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016, or visit www.USWarDogs.ORG Late USMC Vietnam Veteran, Late member Post 62, Member and Commander-elect PAV Post 13 Chelsea. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit ww.WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723



