QUINN, James L. Of Dorchester, February 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary T. (Holt) Quinn. Father of Francis J. "Frank" Quinn of Mansfield and the late James P. Quinn. Grandfather of Theresa Quinn Strickland. Brother of William Quinn, Joseph Quinn and the late Eleanor Hernon, Margaret Gilbert and Thomas Quinn, Rose Marie White, Richard Quinn. James is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM in Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington Street, DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM in Saint Gregory Church, 2223 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery. For information and directions dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019