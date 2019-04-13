CONLEY, James M. Lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, April 7, 2019. Beloved and devoted husband of 32 years to Doreen (Bilotta) Conley of Norwood. Loving father of Ryan, Luke and James Conley all of Norwood. Dear brother of Mary Conley Perry and her husband David of CA, Margaret Muscato of Norton, Paul Conley and his wife Deborah of FL, and Michael Conley and his wife Laurie of Bridgewater. James will be dearly missed by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. James was the son of the late Paul and Sally (McDonagh) Conley of Ireland. James was a co-founder and owner with his partner Matt Walsh of Walcon Construction for many years until working for P.J. Hayes at Southridge Farm where he did what he loved most, carpentry. He had a gift and a love for carpentry. James was a meticulous finished carpenter who was passionate about making sure his work was perfect, down to the very last detail. When James was not working, he cherished spending time in Sunapee, NH, making forever memories with his family.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 17 th at 10:00 am from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Rte. 1A), NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Interment will be private. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of James M. Conley may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Gillooly Funeral Home



Norwood 781-762-0174



www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary