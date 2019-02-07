Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES PETERSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES PETERSEN


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAMES PETERSEN Obituary
PETERSEN, James Of Tewksbury, formerly of Winthrop, February 6, 2019, survived by his wife of over thirty years, Peggy (Sullivan) Petersen and his two daughters and their husbands, Jessica and Cody Halliday and Lizzy and Eric Cohen. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses; Janine Petersen, John and his wife Holly Petersen, Janice and her husband Joe DiFiore, Joe Petersen, Jeff and his wife Shari Petersen, Jay and his wife Janet Petersen. James also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the at . For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for James PETERSEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now