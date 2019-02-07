PETERSEN, James Of Tewksbury, formerly of Winthrop, February 6, 2019, survived by his wife of over thirty years, Peggy (Sullivan) Petersen and his two daughters and their husbands, Jessica and Cody Halliday and Lizzy and Eric Cohen. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses; Janine Petersen, John and his wife Holly Petersen, Janice and her husband Joe DiFiore, Joe Petersen, Jeff and his wife Shari Petersen, Jay and his wife Janet Petersen. James also leaves many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Committal will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the at . For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop



