Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
(978) 774-0033
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES DEMAKIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES SPIROS DEMAKIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES SPIROS DEMAKIS Obituary
DEMAKIS, James Spiros Age 97, of Salem, died Sunday, February 10, 2019. Jim was the son of the late Spiros and Pota Demakis. He attended Lynn Schools, Northeastern University and later obtained a Master's Degree in Education from Salem State University. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 and proudly served his country during World War II. Jim worked within the Malden School System for 29 years. He leaves a daughter, Diane Demakis of NH. His siblings; William Demakis of Swampscott, Elaine Grevelis of Danvers, Dorothy Pechilis of Lynn and Timothy Demakis of Topsfield. He was the loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. He leaves a longtime friend Lynda Snow of Salem. Jim was predeceased by his former wife Gloria Demakis and a brother Louis Demakis. Visiting Hours: And Funeral Service, all on Friday morning at the Funeral Home starting at 9am-11am. Visitation with a service at 11am. Visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com for further details. Mackey Funeral Home 128 S. Main St. Rt. 114 Middleton, MA

View the online memorial for James Spiros DEMAKIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.