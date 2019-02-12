|
|
DEMAKIS, James Spiros Age 97, of Salem, died Sunday, February 10, 2019. Jim was the son of the late Spiros and Pota Demakis. He attended Lynn Schools, Northeastern University and later obtained a Master's Degree in Education from Salem State University. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 and proudly served his country during World War II. Jim worked within the Malden School System for 29 years. He leaves a daughter, Diane Demakis of NH. His siblings; William Demakis of Swampscott, Elaine Grevelis of Danvers, Dorothy Pechilis of Lynn and Timothy Demakis of Topsfield. He was the loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. He leaves a longtime friend Lynda Snow of Salem. Jim was predeceased by his former wife Gloria Demakis and a brother Louis Demakis. Visiting Hours: And Funeral Service, all on Friday morning at the Funeral Home starting at 9am-11am. Visitation with a service at 11am. Visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com for further details. Mackey Funeral Home 128 S. Main St. Rt. 114 Middleton, MA
View the online memorial for James Spiros DEMAKIS
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019