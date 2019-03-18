|
DALEY, James T. Of Watertown, formerly of Cambridge, March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann M. (Calnan) Daley. Son of the late Henry F. & Mary E. (Revane) Daley. Devoted father of James T. Daley & his wife Lora of Medfield, Margaret Daley, David Daley & Timothy Daley of Watertown. Cherished grandfather of Lyndsay, Lauren, Christian, T.J., Faith, Luke, Max, & Jack Daley. Brother of the late Mary Connelly, Henry Daley, Jr., Grace Dunn, Teresa Lambert, Rita Donovan, John Daley & Joan MacMurray. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Friday at 8 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown at 9 A.M. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Thursday, 4-7 P.M. Retired Splicer for the Boston Edison c/o Eversource. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2019